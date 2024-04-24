Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Nelson (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Nelson went on the 15-day injured list last week after being struck on the pitching elbow by a comebacker. He appears to be making a quick recovery, and he could have a shot to return when first eligible for activation May 4 or shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Lands on 15-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Dealing with bruised elbow•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Early exit•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Effective over six frames in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Surrenders pair of homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Stumbles in 2024 debut•