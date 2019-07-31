Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Dealt to Arizona
Beer was traded from the Astros to the Diamondbacks along with Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas and Josh Rojas in exchange for Zack Greinke, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
On the one hand, Beer was blocked in Houston, so it's good to get him out of there, but on the other hand, he is best suited as a designated hitter in the American League, and now he will need to show he can hit enough to justify placement in an outfield corner. Beer is hitting .299/.407/.543 with 16 home runs in 280 plate appearances at Double-A. He has major upside in batting average, on-base percentage and home runs.
