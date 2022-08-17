site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Sent to minors
RotoWire Staff
Aug 17, 2022
Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Beer was recalled by Arizona at the start of August but will return to the minors after going 4-for-30 in 11 games. Overall the 25-year-old has a .189/.278/.243 slash line with one home run and nine RBI in 126 plate appearances in the majors this season.
