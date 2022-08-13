site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Resting Saturday
Beer isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies.
Beer went 0-for-3 during Friday's loss to the Rockies, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Emmanuel Rivera is serving as the designated hitter and batting second.
