Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Mar 19, 2023
Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Beer clubbed two home runs in 10 spring training games but hit just .231 and was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old played in 38 contests for Arizona last season and had a .189/.278/.243 slash line.
