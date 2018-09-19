Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: More bullpen work on tap
Miller (elbow) threw a second bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled to throw off a mound again later in the week, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo observed several of Miller's pitches and said the right-hander looked "very, very good." While Miller seems to be nearing a full recovery from the elbow inflammation that has sidelined him since the All-Star break, he'll still have to face hitters in live batting practice and/or simulated-game situations before a return to big-league action is considered. With only a week and a half left in the season, it seems rather unlikely that Miller will pitch again for the Diamondbacks in 2018.
