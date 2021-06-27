Crichton cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was designated for assignment Wednesday but will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Crichton appeared in 29 games before being DFA'd ad posted a 6.04 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB across 22.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Bounced from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Gives up two in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Charged with loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Suffers third loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Surrenders three in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Snags fourth save•