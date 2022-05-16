Double-A Amarillo placed Crichton on its 60-day injured list April 8 due to an unspecified issue.
Crichton posted a 7.33 ERA and 1.93 WHIP across 31 appearances out of Arizona's bullpen last season before he was returned to the minors and moved off the 40-man roster in August. He received an invitation to big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, but the injury prevented him from making a serious bid at a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen.
