Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Crichton has opted to retire from professional baseball, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Crichton made 93 appearances from 2017 through 2021 over parts of four seasons in the big leagues with Baltimore and Arizona, accruing a 4.79 ERA and 1.49 WHIP while gathering nine saves across 92 career innings. Injuries limited him to just four appearances with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in Reno in 2022, but Crichton reported to camp healthy and received an invitation to big-league spring training. The 30-year-old was still facing an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster, however, and rather than spending another season in the minors, Crichton decided he was better off calling an end to his career.