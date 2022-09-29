Double-A Amarillo activated Crichton (undisclosed) from its 60-day injured list Sept. 13 and assigned him to Triple-A Reno.
Crichton had been sidelined all season with the unspecified injury before joining Reno two weeks ago. Through his four appearances in the Pacific Coast League, Crichton has given up four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 3.1 innings.
