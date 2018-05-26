Souza (pectoral) has yet to resume baseball activities since landing on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

The Diamondbacks haven't issued a firm timetable for Souza's return from the DL after he aggravated the right pectoral strain that sidelined him about a month and a half earlier this season, but his lack of activity suggests he'll at least be sidelined for more than the minimum amount of time. Since Souza's latest shutdown, Chris Owings has served as the primary replacement in right field, drawing five starts at the position to Socrates Brito's one.