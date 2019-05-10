Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Hurls successful bullpen

Walker (elbow) felt good during a 23-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Walker took another step in the right direction Friday by tossing a side session without issue. He recently appeared in an extended spring training game at the beginning of May, so he figures to face more live hitters in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories