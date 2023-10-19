Pham (toe) will return to the outfield Thursday in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Phillies, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Pham has been limited to DH duties since late September because of turf toe, but he's feeling better now and will give the Diamondbacks a slightly different lineup look as they try to rebound from an 0-2 series deficit. Pham is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts so far in the NLCS, but he went 7-for-22 (.318) with six runs scored in five games between the Wild Card Series and NLDS.