Pham and the White Sox are closing in on a contract agreement, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Pham has remained unsigned as the 2024 campaign has gotten underway, but he appears to have found a suitor. The outfielder appeared in 129 games with the Mets and Diamondbacks during the 2023 regular season, batting .256 with 16 homers, 68 RBI, 55 runs scored and 22 stolen bases over 426 at-bats. If he does ultimately end up in Chicago, Pham will provide the team with some much-needed help in the outfield with Eloy Jimenez (thigh) and Luis Robert (hip) on the shelf.