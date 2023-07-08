The Diamondbacks selected Gilbert from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Gilbert holds an unimpressive 5.67 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 54 innings in the minors this season, but he will be called upon to bolster the D-backs' pitching staff. It's unclear whether Gilbert will be used out of the bullpen -- as he has been most of this season in Reno -- or join Arizona's rotation, but it would be wise to curb expectations for the 29-year-old lefty either way. Kyle Lewis was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster, and Drey Jameson (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL to open a 40-man spot.