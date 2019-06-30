Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Cruises to ninth win

Greinke (9-3) allowed five hits and struck out six over seven scoreless innings for the win Saturday against the Giants.

Greinke scattered those five hits and was never threatened in the start, the 16th time in 18 outings that he's pitched at least six innings. The Diamondbacks' ace lowered his ERA to an All-Star worthy 2.90 and will make his start Friday at home against Colorado.

