Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: To be activated during upcoming road trip

Gonzalez (back) is expected to be activated from the disabled list during the Dodgers' upcoming road trip that begins Friday in Detroit, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran first baseman has been on the shelf since early June with a back issue, but Gonzalez has recently been making steady progress during a rehab assignment and is now very close to a return. He'll miss the remainder of the Dodgers' series with the Padres in addition to their upcoming set against the White Sox, but a return next weekend appears to be on the table. It will be interesting to see how manager Dave Roberts handles Gonzalez's return given the rise of Cody Bellinger at first base, but Bellinger can shift to left field if necessary.