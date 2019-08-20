Verdugo is still experiencing oblique discomfort and will not rejoin the Dodgers until at least Sept. 1, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 6 and was originally estimated to miss two weeks. However, he has yet to resume baseball activities and will therefore not come close to hitting that target. The 23-year-old is slashing .294/.342/.475 with 12 homers and 44 RBI in 106 games this season.