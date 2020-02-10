Pages' reported trade from the Dodgers to the Angels was announced incomplete Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Once the Dodgers recent Mookie Betts trade with the Red Sox fell through, the deal that sent Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling and Pages could no longer be made. The 19-year-old outfielder will return to the Dodgers' organization for the time being and look to build on a successful Pioneer League season, which he hit .298/.398/.651 with 19 home runs, 57 runs scored and 55 RBI in 279 plate appearances.