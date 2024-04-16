The Dodgers called up Pages from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he's starting in center field and batting seventh against the Nationals on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The continued absence of Jasen Heyward (back) opens the door for Pages to receive his first taste of the majors. The 23-year-old had a .916 OPS at Double-A Tulsa last season and started 2024 strong at Triple-A with five homers and a 1.146 OPS in 15 games. Pages should primarily play the corner outfield, but he'll also receive some starts when James Outman sits against left-handed pitching, which is the case Tuesday.