The Dodgers are expected to recall Pages from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pages, 23, is off to a scorching start at Oklahoma City, slashing .371/.452/.694 with five home runs and 15 RBI. Jason Heyward has had trouble getting over the hump with his back injury, so Pages could receive regular reps in a corner-outfield spot while Heyward recuperates. The right-handed hitter can also handle center field, so he would be an option to start at that position versus left-handed pitching on days the lefty-hitting James Outman is out of the lineup.