Pages went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Pages wasted no time in his first-career MLB plate appearance, swinging at the first pitch he saw and notching a base hit to right field before later coming around to score. Manager Dave Roberts said Pages will play against both left and right-handed pitching, so expect consistent playing time for the 23-year-old upon his transition to the show.