Barnes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over the Padres on Thursday.

Barnes was part of a homer-happy Dodgers offense in the win, slugging the fourth of six Los Angeles homers in the game. His first long ball of the season was a two-run shot off reliever Luis Perdomo in the fourth inning. Barnes has shown signs of emerging from a season-long slump over his last three games, going 5-for-9 with four RBI over that span.