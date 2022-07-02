Barnes went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Barnes has logged a stolen base in each of his last two games after not swiping a bag all year. The catcher also supplied an RBI on a groundout in Friday's win. He appeared in just eight games in June, going 2-for-22 (.091) with nine walks. Barnes is slashing .190/.323/.380 with four home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored in 96 plate appearances. Will Smith is likely to start most games behind the dish, but when he moves to designated hitter as he did Friday, Barnes can fill in.