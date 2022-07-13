Treinen (shoulder) threw 36 pitches Wednesday in what the Dodgers described as a "touch and feel" bullpen session, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The report doesn't indicate whether Treinen was able to use all of his pitches in the workout or just fastballs, but the right-hander's high pitch count is at least another sign that he's making progress from the right shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since mid-April. The veteran reliever could soon be ready to face hitters, but don't expect to see him return from the 60-day injured list until August.