Miller (shoulder) gave up three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings Sunday in his first rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Miller's lack of effectiveness prevented him from building up much from the 51-pitch simulated game he logged Tuesday, as he only threw 55 pitches (38 strikes) in his first rehab start. It's unclear how many more rehab outings he will need, but Miller will certainly make at least one more start in the minors before rejoining the big-league rotation.