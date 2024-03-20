The Dodgers placed Graterol on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation.

It had already been announced that Graterol wouldn't be available for Los Angeles' series against the Padres in South Korea, so it's unsurprising to see the 25-year-old begin the year on the IL. Barring a setback in his recovery, Graterol should be able to rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen when eligible in early April.