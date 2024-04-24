Graterol (shoulder) has stopped his throwing program due to his arm remaining sore and manager Dave Roberts stated Wednesday, "It's going to be a long program" to get him back, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Graterol threw a bullpen session last week and appeared to be trending well in his recovery, but his rehab program will now be put on pause. The right-hander may now have a difficult time returning from the 60-day injured list when first eligible May 18.