Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Hitting upper-90s in bullpens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Graterol's velocity during recent bullpen sessions has reached the high-90s as he rehabs from right shoulder surgery, per MLB.com.
Graterol isn't yet ready for a rehab assignment, but he seems to be inching closer to a return to game action. The righty reliever hasn't pitched at all since 2025, so he'll presumably need a lengthy rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated off the injured list. Graterol likely won't be a factor in the big-league bullpen until at least late May.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Throwing off mound•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Heads to IL•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Plays catch Monday•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Still held back by injury•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Ruled out for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Still fighting shoulder issues•