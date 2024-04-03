The Dodgers transferred Graterol (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol's move to the 60-day IL clears a spot on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for Nick Ramirez, who was acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday. Graterol was cleared to throw off a mound Tuesday -- the first time he's done so since landing on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old southpaw is now eligible to return beginning May 18, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be ready by then.