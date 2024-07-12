Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Graterol (shoulder) could be back on the team by the end of July, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol has been on the shelf the entire season due to right shoulder inflammation, but the 25-year-old right-hander is nearing a rehab assignment and could be back with the big club shortly after the All-Star break. He appeared in 68 games for the Dodgers last season, posting a 1.20 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 67.1 innings while recording seven saves.