Graterol underwent right shoulder labrum surgery Thursday.
The Dodgers expect the reliever to miss the first half of the 2025 season but be back sometime after the All-Star break. Graterol made just seven appearances during the regular season due to a nagging shoulder issue, although he did return to pitch in the World Series. The 26-year-old will be in his third of four arbitration years this offseason.
