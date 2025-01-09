Graterol (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Injuries plagued Graterol's 2024 campaign, as shoulder inflammation prevented him from making his season debut until August, during which he suffered a Grade 3 hamstring strain. He was able to make six more appearances before the end of the year, finishing with two earned runs allowed over 7.1 innings. The 26-year-old is now recovering from right shoulder labrum surgery and isn't expected back until after the All-Star break.