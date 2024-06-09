Graterol (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session this week in Arizona, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
As Plunkett notes, this is the first positive news regarding Graterol in a while, as he has been out all season due to right shoulder inflammation/pain. The hard-throwing righty would likely need to throw several bullpen sessions before advancing to face live hitters.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Months away from return•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Stops throwing program•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Begins throwing progression•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Cleared for mound work•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Throws from 150 feet•