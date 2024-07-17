Graterol (shoulder) completed his second rehab appearance Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, tossing one inning and giving up one earned run on two hits.
Graterol could move his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate shortly after the All-Star break and could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list by the end of July if he's able to avoid any setbacks in his subsequent minor-league appearances. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season after experiencing shoulder inflammation during spring training.
