Graterol (shoulder) completed his second rehab appearance Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, tossing one inning and giving up one earned run on two hits.

Graterol could move his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate shortly after the All-Star break and could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list by the end of July if he's able to avoid any setbacks in his subsequent minor-league appearances. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season after experiencing shoulder inflammation during spring training.