Graterol (shoulder) hasn't yet resumed playing catch and is likely at least two months away from being able to return to the Dodgers' bullpen, per MLB.com.

Graterol landed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation prior to the Dodgers' season-opening series in South Korea. The righty reliever began a throwing progression in mid-April, but that was stopped after about a week due to continued soreness. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Graterol hasn't yet resumed playing catch and added, "In the context of spring training, if you're not even playing catch, you're at least a couple months away."