Graterol (shoulder) threw long toss with Blake Treinen (lung) on Saturday from roughly 150 feet out, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts noted Thursday that Graterol still has a long way to go before being ready to return to the Dodgers' bullpen, but seeing him throw again is certainly an encouraging sign. The 25-year-old right-hander has been dealing with shoulder inflammation since early March and will need to continue progressing through his throwing program before a return timeline can emerge.