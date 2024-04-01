Graterol (shoulder) will throw off a mound Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Graterol continues to make progress in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, and he's in line to take another important step Tuesday. The team will likely re-evaluate the right-hander Wednesday to ensure he bounces back from his throwing session before determining his next hurdle.
