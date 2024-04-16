Manager Dave Roberts said that Graterol (shoulder) threw a "good" bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.

Graterol won't be available until around mid-May after the Dodgers initially placed him on the 15-day injured list March 19 before later transferring him to the 60-day IL, but the fact that the right-hander is already in the midst of a throwing progression suggests he should be ready to go around the time he's first eligible to return. He'll likely continue the ramp-up process with multiple bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions over the next couple of weeks before perhaps heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this month or in early May.