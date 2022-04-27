Graterol (0-1) suffered the loss against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday as a result of allowing two runs on one hit and one walk in one inning. He struck out one batter.

Graterol entered in the eighth inning with the score tied and walked the first batter he faced. David Peralta followed with a two-run homer to provide the game-winning runs. Graterol entered the contest having tossed 5.2 scoreless innings across his first six appearances, so this hiccup is unlikely to affect his status as a key cog in the Dodgers' bullpen.