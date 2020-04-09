Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Role remains unclear
Ferguson will likely be a part of the Dodgers' pitching staff in 2020, but his role remains unsettled, Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.
Ferguson is viewed by manager Dave Roberts as a reliever, but his versatility lends to a lack of clarity about his eventual big-league role. The 23-year-old was primarily a starter in the minors from 2016-17 and has aspirations to become a starter at the big-league level in the long term. However, he has come out of the bullpen in all but five of his 75 career appearances in the majors, and the Dodgers already have their starting rotation in place for the upcoming season. Of course, there are a lot of unknowns about what the 2020 campaign may look like -- including the possibility of expanded rosters and fewer off days -- so Ferguson's ability to pitch in short or long stints could prove to be extremely valuable.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 151-160
.Getting deeper into the talent pool, there's still lots of potentially key players available...