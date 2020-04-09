Ferguson will likely be a part of the Dodgers' pitching staff in 2020, but his role remains unsettled, Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.

Ferguson is viewed by manager Dave Roberts as a reliever, but his versatility lends to a lack of clarity about his eventual big-league role. The 23-year-old was primarily a starter in the minors from 2016-17 and has aspirations to become a starter at the big-league level in the long term. However, he has come out of the bullpen in all but five of his 75 career appearances in the majors, and the Dodgers already have their starting rotation in place for the upcoming season. Of course, there are a lot of unknowns about what the 2020 campaign may look like -- including the possibility of expanded rosters and fewer off days -- so Ferguson's ability to pitch in short or long stints could prove to be extremely valuable.