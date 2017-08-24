Utley started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates.

The 38-year-old had a quiet day at the plate, but he made a beautiful diving grab in the eighth inning to preserve Rich Hill's perfect game bid. His teammate fell just short of a historic night, but Utley's grab would have been the marquee defensive highlight if Hill were able to complete the no-no. The veteran second baseman is slashing .225/.315/.387 in 290 plate appearances as a backup infielder.