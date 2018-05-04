Utley is not in the lineup against San Diego on Friday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

Utley will retreat to the bench with lefty Joey Lucchesi taking the mound for the Padres in Mexico while Austin Barnes gets the start at second base. Over 27 games this season, Utley is hitting .269/.375/.403 with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

