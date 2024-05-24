Taylor will start in left field and bat seventh Friday against Cincinnati.
Taylor has seen his playing time dwindle in the past month as Andy Pages leapfrogged Taylor on the depth chart and Jason Heyward returned from injury. He's slashing .097/.219/.097 with 30 strikeouts in 74 plate appearances this season.
