Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

This was Taylor's first homer and second extra-base hit over 106 plate appearances this season. The veteran utility man has a pitiful .108/.200/.151 slash line with nine RBI, six runs scored and one stolen base over 39 contests. Taylor is usually able to carve out a steady role as a short-side platoon option at a variety of positions, but his poor hitting and the Dodgers' good health with their batters has prevented the 33-year-old from seeing anything close to regular playing time.