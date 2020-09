Bellinger isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to a sore lat muscle, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The 25-year-old had the injury crop up while hitting in the batting cage, leading to his absence from Tuesday's starting nine. It's believe to be a minor injury for Bellinger, but the Dodgers are likely to remain cautious over the next few days just to be safe.