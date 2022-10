Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left field while Trayce Thompson shifts over to cover Bellinger's usual spot in center field. In the first two games of the series, Bellinger went 1-for-6 with four strikeouts.