Bellinger (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since being spiked in the left calf Monday, and he'll now make his way to the injured list after being evaluated all week. Bellinger isn't expected to face a lengthy absence and will be eligible to be activated during next weekend's series at San Diego.