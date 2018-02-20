The Dodgers do not intend to play Bellinger anywhere other than first base in 2018, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bellinger is a solid outfielder but an even better first baseman. This decision could help keep the young slugger healthy, as he suffered a sprained ankle in the outfield in August. A slight boost to Bellinger's durability would help his fantasy owners, and in most leagues, he'll keep his outfield eligibilty this season even if he doesn't play there. Owners in dynasty leagues will be sorry to see him lose a bit of positional flexibility down the road, though his bat is obviously strong enough to provide value from the first base slot.