Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in Game 2 lineup

Bellinger is out of the starting nine for Game 2 of the World Series against Boston on Wednesday.

Manager Dave Roberts elected to keep the same lineup from Game 1 with another left-hander (David Price) set to pitch for the Red Sox. In Bellinger's place, Enrique Hernandez will man center field while Matt Kemp serves as the club's DH.

